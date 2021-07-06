It was only yesterday that Karan Johar got all his fans excited after he announced that he is going to return to direction. Well, fans were absolutely curious about the announcement that he had revealed he would make today. As promised at sharp 11 AM, the Dharma Productions Maestro announced his next outing, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The most exciting part is that this film will see the hit pairing of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt once again on the silver screens.

Ranveer and Alia’s last film as a Jodi, Gully Boy, was a massive hit, and fans loved their chemistry in the film. We are sure that Kjo will bring out the best from them, and fans would fall in love with the two even more. Keep scrolling further to get more details about the same.

Karan Johar chose to make this big announcement today, i.e. July 6th, that also happens to be his leading man from the film, Ranveer Singh’s birthday. Taking to his Instagram handle, Kjo posted a small teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Check out the post below:

Posting the teaser, Karan Johar captioned it, “Thrilled to get behind the lens with my favourite people in front of it! Presenting Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, headlined by none other than Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy. This anokhi kahani is coming to your screens in 2022! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK.”

Sharing the same video, Alia captioned it as, “An exceptional love story with my favourite people! ❤️✨ Presenting – Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by the one and only Karan and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy. All set to hit the screens in 2022! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK.”

Ranveer Singh, on his part wrote, “A special announcement on my special day! Presenting – Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with my dazzling supernova Alia Bhatt, directed by the genre himself, kaleidoscopic visionary Karan Johar, & written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy. Coming to charm you in 2022! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK.”

Well, we are sure that after this announcement fans can surely keep no calm and waiting till 2022 to see the film will be very difficult for them.

Karan Johar seems to be quite excited to wear the director’s hat once again after five long years. Not to forget his last directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, could not impress the audience much. We hope that he does wonders with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

How excited are you to see Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt’s Jodi once again on the silver screens? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

