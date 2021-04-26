Karan Johar is one of the celebrated filmmakers and producers in Bollywood. Earlier this years it was reported that the filmmaker is in talks with Gautam Adani’s Adani Group to sell a 30% stake of his production company Dharma Productions. Now the latest report shares an update regarding the same.

Dharma Productions had recently closed a deal with a reputed production house in the south Lyca productions, which has produced several memorable films, including Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 (2018). But now Lyca productions has backed out from the deal.

As per Bollywood Hungama, Karan Johar has been with Adani to sell 30% take in his production company, but there has been no development with the deal. Now a source has revealed, “If all goes well, then Jio Studios would back Dharma Productions. The development happened after Karan Johar had a meeting with Mukesh Ambani, who owns two film entities – Jio Studios and Viacom18 Motion Pictures. The meeting seems to have been fruitful. It was felt by both that more than Viacom18, Jio should come on board. Of course, it won’t be official until both parties sign on the dotted line. The modalities are being worked out.”

The source has also revealed, “The times that we live in, everything is unpredictable. Dharma-Lyca deal was almost confirmed but eventually, it failed to materialize. Hence, one can’t say what the end result would be with regards to the Dharma-Jio deal. Let’s wait and watch.”

The insider has further revealed to the publication, “I hope this deal fructifies. Jio Studios has been doing great. And Karan Johar, as we all know, is a credible producer. His slate of upcoming films is also quite exciting. Definitely, it’ll be a win-win situation for both Dharma Productions as well as Jio Studios.”

Jio studios had previously partnered with Maddock films and produced films like Luka Chuppi (2019), Made In China (2019), Bala (2019), Love Aaj Kal (2020), Angrezi Medium (2020) and Roohi (2021). Jio Studios also produced Manish Mundra’s recently released acclaimed film Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi (2020) and the upcoming flick, Aadhaar.

