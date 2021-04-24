In December 2020, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions reportedly signed a massive 5-film deal with Lyca Productions made the news. Now, less than six months later, we hear the agreement between these two production houses who earner collaborated on the Rajnikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 (2018) has been called off.

In October 2020, it was reported that Lyca Productions, one of the biggest productions down South, was all set to enter Bollywood. So what’s the reason behind the deal not going through? Read on to know more.

As per a recent Bollywood Hungama report, the deal between the two production houses has fallen through. An insider was quoted by the portal saying, “Lyca Productions has backed out of the deal with Dharma Productions. No one exactly knows the reason behind it as only the top honchos were involved in all the discussions. But the deal is not happening.”

Prior to news of this deal between Lyca Production and Karan Johar’s Dharma making news, KJo’s production house was in a steady collaborative agreement with Fox. The production houses had collaborated on multiple projects before Walt Disney took over Fox, and they decided to stop green-lighting new films in India.

It was reported that after this deal with Fox was stopped, Karan began looking for a studio partner, and that’s when talks with his 2.0 collaborators began. The Shankar directorial was a sci-fi hit produced by Lyca and presented in the Hindi market by Dharma Productions.

As per reports, the last project Karan Johar and Fox-Disney have been collaborating on is the much-awaited Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra. He is reported looking out to collab with a studio for his upcoming films Shershaah, Dostana 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Liger, Shakun Batra’s next and Shashank Khaitan’s next.

