Amid the second wave of COVID-19, Bollywood celebs like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Disha Patani are vacationing in the Maldives. Their pictures have been a treat for all fans but a majority of the section is upset with B-Town celebs. People are furious over Bollywood’s show-off when the entire country is suffering. Now, even Nawazuddin Siddiqui has entered into the scene, but he’s not supporting the industry this time.

Like most commoners, Nawaz is frustrated with celebs posting their vacation pictures. He thinks it’s an act of insensitiveness towards the common people of India who are dying to even meet their livelihood. In his usual, raw words, Nawaz has sent out an important message for all celebs who are flaunting their holiday pictures.

As per the report in Bollywood Hungama, Nawazuddin Siddiqui reacts by saying, “These entertainment celebrities posting vacation pictures at a time when the world is reeling under the worst recession…Logon ke pass khana nahin hai aur aap paise phenk rahe ho. Kuch toh sharam karo” (Here, people don’t have anything to eat, and you (celebs) are shedding out money just like that. Have some shame).

More than vacationing, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is angry with Bollywood celebs for ‘teasing’ common people by sharing pictures from the Maldives.

“What else will they talk about? Acting? They will run out of steam in two minutes. In logon ne Maldives ko tamasaha bana rakha hai (Celebs have made the Maldives a circus). I don’t know what their arrangement is with the tourism industry. But for the sake of humanity, please keep these vacations to yourself. There is suffering everywhere. The cases of Covid are multiplying. Have a heart. Please don’t taunt those who are suffering.”

What are your thoughts on Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s words?

