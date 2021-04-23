It was a virtual farewell for Outgoing Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde today, and an interesting anecdote regarding Shah Rukh Khan popped up during it. Apparently, CJI had expressed his wish for SRK’s involvement in the Ayodhya temple-mosque dispute.

He wanted King Khan to turn a mediator for the same. It was also learnt that Shah even was on board for the same, but things eventually didn’t work out. This was revealed by Vikas Singh, who is the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association.

Vikas narrated the anecdote while paying tribute to Justice Bobde. Vikas said, “Justice Bobde asked me whether Shah Rukh Khan was willing to mediate in the Ayodhya dispute.”

He continued, “I spoke with SRK, and he was happy to be in the mediation, but unfortunately, mediation did not work.” There were then three people appointed by Supreme Court to comprise the mediation panel. The members were judge FMI Kalifulla, spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar and senior lawyer Sriram Panch.

Vikas also opened up about Justice Bobde’s love for bikes and said, “I wanted to sell my Harley Davidson bike. The CJI said why are you selling it? Send it to me. I told him it is heavy but CJI replied he has been riding bikes since his childhood. Because of the bike, the Chief Justice got himself fractured.”

This indeed is exciting information for Shah Rukh Khan fans. What do you think of this? Thoughts? The comments section below!

