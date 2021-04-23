Last month reports revealed that Australian actor Russell Crowe has joined the cast of the upcoming Marvel movie Thor: Love and Thunder with Chris Hemsworth, but his role in the film was kept under wraps. Now the actor spills the beans about the role.

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth instalment of the Thor franchise and the 29th film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Chris Hemsworth will play the role of Thor, Natalie Portman will play the role of Jane Foster. Christian Bale will be playing the villain in the new film.

During a conversation with JOY Breakfast with the Murphys, via Just Jared, Russell Crowe affirmed that he will star in the upcoming Marvel movie Thor: Love and Thunder. He also revealed that he was yet to complete his last day of filming.

Russell Crowe said, “Now, I’m gonna get on my bicycle, I’m gonna ride up to Disney-Fox studios…and roundabout 9:15, I shall be Zeus in Thor 4. It’s my last day of Zeus-ing about, and I’m gonna enjoy it.”

Russell’s revelation comes as a surprise since the makers were intended to keep it under wraps to surprise his fans. Some reports even stated that the actor would play a jokey cameo than a full-fledged major character. Now that it is revealed that he will be playing the role of god Zeus, we can’t wait to see the film.

Newzealand filmmaker Taika Waititi will be directing the film and the plot of the movie is being kept under wraps. The film is expected to release on May 6, 2022. It is also worth pointing out that Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Chris Pratt, Melissa McCarthy, Sean Gunn, Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth will also be seen in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Russell Crowe was last seen in Peter Farrelly’s The Greatest Beer Run Ever alongside Zac Efron. He was also seen in the Solstice Studios thriller Unhinged.

