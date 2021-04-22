Gone are the days where women would feel shy talking about se*ual desires and pleasures. In these rapidly changing times, it’s important for yourself to keep your se*ual likes and dislikes upfront despite the gender. Similarly, Fifty Shades Of Grey actress Dakota Johnson has launched a vibrator called ‘Drop,’ read to know the details below.

Dakota collaborated with a brand called ‘Maude’ which is known for its products regarding modern intimacy.

Sharing the good news on her Instagram, Dakota Johnson wrote, “It is my great pleasure to introduce you to our very exciting new product: drop. @getmaude is launching drop—an all-body massager that can be used to stimulate all erogenous zones—with a partner or solo.⁠”

The Fifty Shades Of Grey actress continued and wrote, “Its versatility as an intimate massager, and everywhere body massager is absolutely epic. Not to mention it is travel size, discrete and legit. TSA won’t even bat an eyelash. Do I keep it in my purse? Yes. Yes I do. Thank you and goodnight.”

Now, if Dakota Johnson keeps this vibrator in her purse, we would love to give it a try too. Wouldn’t you? The product is priced at $45 which converts to over Rs 3300. Now, that’s quite reasonable!

Take a look at the post here:

We are not going to lie but this does seem exciting. From the packaging to Dakota Johnson coming on board to promote this vibrator – we are all in!

Dakota who is currently dating Coldplay’s lead singer Chris Martin is often spotted with beau going out and about in the city. Her street style is chic yet hot!

The Fifty Shades Of Grey actress shares a great bond with Chris’ ex-wife and actress Gwyneth Paltrow who runs a modern wellness brand called ‘Goop’ and has a vibrator worth $95 available on the website.

What are your thoughts on Dakota Johnson collaborating with a brand and promoting a vibrator? Tell us in the comments below.

