Most of us would have watched Fifty Shades Of Grey here. Even if not watched, we are sure that you all must have at least seen the explicit scenes. The Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan starrer was a massive hit, and the actress sure did make many silent admirers after the movie. But did you know she had suffered a wardrobe malfunction when she came on stage to accept an award during the People’s Choice Award in 2016?

Advertisement

The way Dakota handled that wardrobe malfunction was way too cool, and we are sure that it must have won her many more fans that night. Keep scrolling further to know more about this.

Advertisement

Well, let’s just say that Jamie Dornan isn’t the only one trying to rip Dakota Johnson’s clothes. We’re looking at you, Leslie Mann! The well-meaning presenter accidentally “broke” Johnson’s dress as she tried to congratulate Dakota on the award for favourite dramatic movie actress at the People’s Choice Awards.

On being declared as the winner in the above-mentioned category, Dakota Johnson went on stage to accept her award, only for her dress to be broken by presenter Leslie Mann while exchanging a hug with the actress. One would expect a celebrity to be really embarrassed when faced with such a situation, but the amusingly cheeky Johnson was having none of it.

In response, the Fifty Shades of Grey star turned about 50 shades of red, but she took the wardrobe malfunction in stride, saying, “Well, it’s not like nobody here hasn’t already seen my boobs.” Now, this is what we call confidence.

The actress may not have won many admirers after her performance in Fifty Shades Of Grey, but after this bold answer, she had all our hearts. Way to go, girl. Check out the video below:

Must Read: BTS: Fans Trend #ArmyConfessionTime & Reveals Some Crazy Stories Behind Suga, Jungkook & V – Check Out

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube