Golmaal actress Rimi Sen has been missing from the big screens for a while now. The beauty was last seen in Shagird in 2011 that starred Nana Patekar in a leading role. Out of the blue, it is her stint during Bigg Boss 9 that’s creating a lot of noise. Read on for all the details.

For the unversed, Rimi was a part of the 9th season of the Salman Khan hosted reality show. The actress continuously maintained that she was a misfit for the show. There obviously remained a lot of fights, controversies that didn’t go in sync with her personality, but she still managed to be a part of the show for around 7 weeks (49 days).

In a latest revelation, Rimi Sen has confessed that she did Bigg Boss 9 only for money. While the concept of the show intrigued her a lot, it was the massive sum that the Golmaal actress took home that mattered the most.

Rimi Sen in an conversation with SpotboyE revealed, “See we do few things for fame and some for money. So I did Bigg Boss only for money. They paid me around 2.25 crore for 49 days and nobody can earn this much money in such a short time. Most of the time people fail to understand the actual concept of Bigg Boss. The show is not about fighting and getting highlighted or giving content. This show is about getting your hidden personality out. Har kisi ke andar ek kharab shaks chhupa hua hai so usko bahar lakar vo dikhate hain ki he or she is the real person. And I found the concept very interesting when it got offered to me. They purposely create tasks in a way that your worst side comes out in public and that is something you have to have a hold on yourself.”

After almost a hiatus of 10 years, Rimi Sen is willing to get back to acting. But will that happen? Only time will tell.

