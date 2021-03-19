Pandemic is doing its job but as mentioned in our Box Office Review earlier, “Entertainment will find its way”. Mumbai Saga has done very well as it finally hit the cinemas on Friday.

The pandemic situation is getting worse day by day and a film like Mumbai Saga doesn’t appeal to the audience outside Mumbai & Pune much. Yet, it’s ready to challenge the Day 1 number of last week release, Roohi.

As per early estimates, the John Abraham & Emraan Hashmi led gangster drama is all set to have an opening day in the 3-3.5 crores range. The film has got maximum footfalls for any Hindi film post lockdown and the credit goes to its mass appeal.

While Mumbai Saga has come out as a Hindi mass entertainer after a long time, it also got the biggest release post lockdown. Many small centres re-opened for the film and it managed to get 2000 approx screens – 25% more than that of Roohi. Interestingly, the contribution of single screens and non-national multiplexes has also been maximum for the film.

Reportedly, 55% of the collections of Sanjay Gupta directorial have come from the mass centres, national multiplexes have contributed around 45%. Though all the data mentioned here is without including the night numbers which are yet to come.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar starring Arjun Kapoor & Parineeti Chopra also released today but got a very small release. The film has got limited shows and that too mostly in the prime multiplexes.

The Dibakar Banerjee directorial will stay way below the 1 crore mark on Day 1.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section down below. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and exact numbers of Mumbai Saga and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

