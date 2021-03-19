Fans of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been eagerly waiting for their film Brahmastra to be released soon in theatres. However, the film that has been getting delayed every time is making fans curious and anxious.

Alia recently took to Instagram to announce that a surprise is kept in store for the fans. It seems the makers of the film will soon announce the release date. And the latest report reveals the tentative release of the much-awaited Ayan Mukerji film.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra will be released this year. A source said to the publication, “The last schedule has got a bit delayed after Ranbir Kapoor tested positive for Coronavirus. But it is expected to get done within 3-4 weeks. Soon, the team of the film will be fully focusing on post-production and getting the film ready for release.”

The source further adds, “Brahmastra will release post-Diwali, probably in November-end or in the first or second week of December. A decision has been taken and the makers will soon make an announcement on the same.”

While the release date of the film yet to be announced officially, it also remains to be seen whether Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer will be able to get a solo release or will it clash with some other film. Brahmastra is produced by Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios/Disney. It went on floors in 2018 and was scheduled to release on December 4, 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown delayed the release of Ayan Mukerji’s film. It is one of the much-awaited films of 2021 and despite several delays, the trade and moviegoers haven’t lost faith in the project.

