Mumbai Saga Movie Review Rating: 3/5 Stars (Three stars)

Star Cast: John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Rohit Roy, Shaad Randhawa, Prateik Babbar, Amole Gupte, Gulshan Grover, Kajal Aggarwal, Anjana Sukhani, Samir Soni

Director: Sanjay Gupta

What’s Good: It’s one of the rare genuinely enjoyable massy Bollywood film in recent times.

What’s Bad: A little uninteresting second half, forced songs and glorification of violence.

Loo Break: Yes, they give you the chance twice. At first in the interval and when Yo Yo Honey Singh’s song Shor Machega comes on the big screen out of the blue.

Watch Or Not? Watch it to see a gigantic John Abraham beating the s*it out of his rivals, Don’t watch for his over-acting at several places especially when he screams, “Aaj se hafta band”

Amartya Rao (John Abraham) is a peace-loving person. But when his younger brother, Arjun is attacked by a goon of Gaitonde (Amole Gupte), he decides to take power into his hands. As he rises and takes over Gaitonde’s throne, Rao gets the support of a local politician, Bhau (Mahesh Manjrekar) and soon take over Mumbai.

But things get problematic for Amartya after he along with his gang kills an industrialist (Samir Soni), also a partner of Gaitonde. This is when his wife (Anjana Sukhani) places a reward of Rs 10 crores to kill Rao.

Vijay Savarkar (Emraan Hashmi) is the policeman who takes responsibility. Will he be able to kill Amartya? The rest of the story is all about that.

Mumbai Saga Movie Review: Script Analysis

Sanjay Gupta and Robin Bhatt’s screenplay is entertaining to a large extent. The film starts with a bang and engrosses the audience from the word go. The action scenes are power-packed and will be loved by the masses. The drama is engaging as there’s always something happening on the screen to keep you intrigued. Whether it’s the backstory of a gangster, his rise or the politics happening, everything about it is pretty much enjoyable. But that happens for the first half of the film.

Post interval, the drama dips and becomes a bit uninteresting. The way it progresses doesn’t hold your attention as much as it should. The reason for that is the screenplay has been adjusted to appeal to a large number of audience.

In Mumbai Saga, John Abraham plays the role of a gangster. People love him for his action and physique. You can’t cast him in an action film and not show him as a hero. So in order to increase the mass appeal, a lot of times his negative actions have been justified and glorified. So much focus has been given to his emotional backstory to add sympathy to his present actions. He is almost there like a hero while he plays a gangster. There are very few or hardly any scene where the audience gets to feel that what he is doing is not worth justifying.

But even if we ignore that part, understand the human behind him, there’s not much focus on Emraan Hashmi’s character of Vijay Savarkar. In films like these, when there’s a clash between two sides, you have to show both sides equally. If a cop is good enough to bring down a gangster, you must show the audience his greatness as well. Here in Mumbai Saga, the cop character played by Hashmi doesn’t get proper justice. Even his fight scene with John looks lack lustrous.

On the contrary, I liked the way, the character of the politician played by Mahesh Manjrekar has been written. The climax is just about fine and Vaibhav Vishal’s dialogues are excellent. There are so many one-liners that will be received with whistles and claps.

Overall, despite its flaws, the film is still entertaining especially on the big screen.

Mumbai Saga Movie Review: Star Performance

John Abraham is mostly decent as Amartya Rao but also overacts when angry. It’s time when he should really work on improving his acting skills. Though he is excellent in the action scenes especially in the first half. Just that side of his performance is worth the price of the ticket.

Emraan Hashmi as Vijay Savarkar is good but struggles because of an uninspiring character. Only if the character got more focus and was written with more conviction, it would’ve been very impactful. Though whatever he has been offered, he has done justice to it.

Kajal Aggarwal is just there as a wife of Amartya. Apart from looking cute in some scenes, she has hardly anything to do. She is an actress of calibre and I hope she gets better roles in Hindi films.

Mahesh Manjrekar has nailed the character of the politician. He is a remarkable actor and gets a role worth his potential. It was truly a delight to see him on the big screen.

Amole Gupte as Gaitonde gives another excellent performance. There are many scenes in which he makes the audience laugh with his act.

Prateik Babbar is alright. Rohit Roy & Shaad Randhawa are fine as well. Suniel Shetty and Gulshan Grover have small roles and they hardly create any impact. Anjana Sukhani and Samir Soni also come and go.

Mumbai Saga Movie Review: Direction, Music

Sanjay Gupta has done well with the direction part. He understands the pulse of the masses and knows how to treat a film that targets a large section of the audience. Mumbai Saga will be cherished by the audience in mass centres and a huge credit goes to Gupta’s direction.

Music is good but feels misplaced. While Danka Baja is not a song you play for a gangster, Shor Machega comes abruptly.

Mumbai Saga Movie Review: The Last Word

Mumbai Saga is definitely a good watch if you go to the cinemas just to chill for some time. Go, enjoy the action and come back. Don’t take too much inspiration from this saga, don’t put pressure on your brain after watching it.

Three Stars

Mumbai Saga Trailer

Mumbai Saga releases on 19th March, 2021.

