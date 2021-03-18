Akshay Kumar and John Abraham’s chemistry has always been a treat for fans. Be it Garam Masala or Desi Boyz, fans loved their camaraderie. But seems like, the reunion is unlikely to happen anytime soon as the relations between the two aren’t that good. It all began when Akshay’s Gold clashed with Satyameva Jayate, back in 2018.

Advertisement

When the aforementioned films were announced to release on the same date i.e. 15th August 2018, the reports made noises that the relations between the two have witnessed a dent. Regarding the same, John was asked about clashing with Akshay’s film. He had said that they are friends and there’s nothing wrong with a box office clash.

Advertisement

The same question was asked to Akshay Kumar during Gold’s trailer launch event. He also reacted to John Abraham’s “we’re friends” comment. Talking to a reporter, Akshay Kumar sarcastically used the “friends” word more often during his answer. He said, “He’s a friend, bilkul sahi hai. He’s my friend and hamari industry basically, we’re all friends. John ne bilkul sahi kaha ‘We’re friends’, aur hum sab friends hai. Maine bhi yaha sikha hai ki friends hai. Koi bhi kisi bhi date pe aa sakta hai, saath mein aa sakta hai. Agli baar mein bhi yahi karunga.”

Watch the video below:

Interestingly, 2019 once again witnessed a clash between Akshay Kumar and John Abraham and that too on Independence Day. It was a battle between Mission Mangal and Batla House. While Mission Mangal earned over 200 crores, Batla House too was a box office hit and garnered critical acclaim.

Meanwhile, John is once again clashing at the box office and this time it’s Salman Khan. His Satyameva Jayate 2 will be facing Salman’s Radhe on 13th May 2021.

Must Read: Indian Idol 12: 3 Years After #MeToo Allegations, Anu Malik Finally Marking His Return?



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube