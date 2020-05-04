Actress Chitrangda Singh is busy writing a script for a short film amid the lockdown. “I am currently writing a script for a short film, now that I have a lot of free time and will soon complete it. I am loving every bit of it,” Chitrangda said.

On the silver screen, Chitrangda will next be seen sharing screen space with Abhishek Bachchan in “Bob Biswas”. The film tells the backstory of the assassin Bob Biswas, who was originally seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s 2012 Vidya Balan-starrer, “Kahaani”.

Although Bob Biswas was brilliantly performed by Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee in that film, Abhishek Bachchan has been roped in to star in the title role of the spin-off flick with female lead being Chitrangda. Ghosh co-produces the film along with Shah Rukh Khan, while Diya Annapurna Ghosh directs.

Chitrangda turned producer with the 2018 sports biopic “Soorma”, which starred Diljit Dosanjh as Indian hockey ace Sandeep Singh. She reportedly plans to take the franchise forward with “Soorma 2”. Like the first film, the sequel, too, will narrate the story of a real-life hero.

Meanwhile, recently the government’s Ayushman Bharat scheme started providing free testing kit and treatment for COVID-19 to over 50 crore poor people in India and Chitrangda Singh took the initiative of spreading the word.

