Salman Khan Is Being Human The Right Way; Donates Truckloads Of Food After Initiating The ‘Anna Daan’ Challenge

Amid the lockdown, superstar Salman Khan is spending his time away away from the city at his farmhouse in Panvel, and is doing all he can do to aid the fight against coronavirus. Now, he has helped local villagers by donating large quantities of food supplies.

In a video shared on his Instagram account, Salman is seen loading trucks with food ration with the help of Iulia Vantur, Jacqueline Fernandez among others.

“Thanks for the contribution… thank you all @jacquelinef143 @vanturiulia @rahulnarainkanal @imkamaalkhan @niketan_m @waluschaa @abhiraj88,” the “Sultan” star wrote along with the video.

The clip also shows several carts and trucks moving out from the farmhouse, with the superstar himself guiding them out. The video comes after he urged people to take up the ‘Anna Daan’ challenge.

While many of his fans hailed the actor for the generous act, going on to call him a “man with a golden heart” and “Bhaijaan of Bollywood”, there was a section of users who pointed out how Salman and his close associates were not wearing any mask, or gloves — flouting a very basic preventive measure to safeguard oneself against the highly contagious virus.

Meanwhile, Salman recently showcased his singing skills as he sang “Pyaar karona”, a song aimed at cheering up people amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Written by Salman and Hussain Dalal, “Pyaar karona” released on Salman’s YouTube channel. Apart from this, Salman has been seen creating COVID-19 awareness among people through his videos on social media. Recently, he came out with a very serious message for those who have violated the COVID-19 lockdown. He called the violators “jokers”.

