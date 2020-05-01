Salman Khan’s THIS Flop Film Is Iulia Vantur’s One Of The Favourites!

Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur’s close friendship is no hidden secret for Bollywood buffs. The Romanian lady has even lent her voice for Bhaijaan’s several films. Interestingly, she is currently at Salman Khan’s farmhouse in Panvel and spending some quality time amidst the lockdown.

In one of her recent talks, Iulia spilled some interesting information about her favourite movies of Salman and revealed the idea behind singing Jag Ghoomeya’s cover from Sultan. She also spoke about her future projects, especially music. She was seen indulged in answering some interesting fan questions.

While talking to ETimes, Iulia revealed her favourites films of Salman Khan, as she answered one of the fan questions. “I like Tere Naam, it’s a beautiful movie. And of course ’Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, I even like ‘Jaan-E-Mann’. It’s a beautiful movie and even the songs are quite beautiful.” Interestingly, despite being a flop at the box office, Jaan-E-Mann is one of the loved films of movie buffs.

As mentioned above, she also revealed the idea behind recording Jag Ghoomeya’s cover. She quoted, “Actually I was advised to sing because Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma heard me singing it and they told me why don’t I record it? So one day we were at the farm with no plan, we shot that video.“

“I’m trying to keep in contact with music composers, we are working out on some lyrics. Nowadays, everyone wants to giveaway positive vibes, hope and positive message. So we are trying to work on new songs, I’m a part of a few songs which will come out now to raise a little bit of vibration and positive energy,” she added further.

