Aaradhya Bachchan Has An Artistic Tribute To Frontline COVID-19 Warriors, WATCH

Bollywood couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan has paid an artistic tribute to frontline workers battling the novel coronavirus aka COVID-19 outbreak in India.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her Instagram and shared her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s colourful the features doctors, nurses, sweepers to teachers and the police.

“My darling Aaradhya’s Gratitude and Love,” Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wrote.

Netizens were in an equally gushing mood while praising the eight-year-old. “Thank you Aaradhya…what a sweet gesture,” wrote a user. Another user commented: “Little hands create wonders, thank you Aaradhya.”

Aaradhya has included her father and mother in her COVID-19 painting too, imparting the message “Stay Home, Stay Safe”. On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will soon be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.

