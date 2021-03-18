After much speculation and rethinking of different release strategies, Mumbai Saga would finally be seeing a theatrical release for itself this Friday. Originally slated to arrive last May, the film was completed during the pandemic and was being looked as one of the first big ones to arrive in theatres. Then the announcement came that it would be opting straight for OTT release.

However later it was decided that it would have a theatrical release, once relaxation around capacity came in. Furthermore, even as plans were being formed up for this Friday’s arrival, the pandemic situation in Maharashtra made one wonder if it would arrive on a later date. However, all decks are now clear for the Sanjay Gupta biggie which would be seeing a major release this Friday.

Though the ball had set rolling last week with the release of Roohi, it is poetic justice that Mumbai Saga is now the first big film to arrive in theatres. Last such biggie was Baaghi 3 which had released on 6th March 2020 and now a year later, it is another mass action movie Mumbai Saga that is hitting the screens. The other biggies which are ready are Sooryavanshi, Radhe, Satyameva Jayate 2 and ‘83 which would arrive between April-June timeframe. However before that it would be the turn of Mumbai Saga to ignite the box office.

On a regular Friday, the film had potential to bring in over 10 crores on the first day since John Abraham is leading the show and he is known for his action image, courtesy Satyameva Jayate and Batla House. Moreover, Emraan Hashmi adds on further weight. However, these are different times and hence an opening day of 5-6 crores would be more plausible. As long as the film starts in this range, it would be decent indeed to keep the box office busy for next few weeks at least.

