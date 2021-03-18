Released on Thursday, Mahashivratri, Roohi has completed first week at the box office. The film managed to accumulate over 1 crore on its seventh day as well, which is decent enough since not many were expecting such a haul pre-release.

Advertisement

The film brought in 1.22 crores more on Wednesday and that’s pretty much similar to Tuesday collections of 1.26 crores. Even prior to that, Monday was 1.35 crores which indicates that the horror-comedy has managed to bring in consistent footfalls over the weekdays.

Advertisement

Of course, the collections have been on the lower side owing to the pandemic where scare amongst the audiences is still there, and also many theatres are shut down with night curfews in various cities. Moreover, comparisons with Stree were there throughout and the film did indeed had some distance to cover there. Still, to have collections still trickling in means that audiences have ventured out for this Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma starrer to a fair degree at least.

Currently, the Hardik Mehta directed film stands at 16.41 crores and expectations are that 20 crores milestone would be crossed by the time Roohi is through with the second weekend.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Deepika Padukone’s New Hairdo Is Part Of Her Prep For Pathan?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube