Neena Gupta is amongst those rare actors who have managed to be relevant even in today’s time. The actress began working during the 1980s and 3 decades later, she’s still as passionate. One thing that has always made noise around her, is her personal life. The Badhaai Ho actress had an affair with Vivian Richards and even welcomed daughter Masaba Gupta out of wedlock.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Vivian Richards is a famous West Indian Cricketer. It was during the beginning of her career that Neena fell in love with the sportsman. However, things went upside down as the actress was expecting but Vivian was already married.

Advertisement

It was Badhaai Ho that revived Neena Gupta’s career in Bollywood all over again. She then went on to bag many successful projects like Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Panga, Panchayat amongst others. The actress took courage and motivated her massive fan base in March 2020, warning the women to not fall for married men.

Neena Gupta gave a hypothetical example of a woman falling in love with a married man. As feelings developed, she would ask him to get divorced from his wife. But owing to all the complications and the mess, the partner could leave her high and dry.

The Badhaai Ho actress also gave her own example as she said, “Do not get involved in all this, do not fall in love with a married man. I have done this before, I have suffered. That’s why I am telling my friends, you all, try not to do it.”

Check out the video below:

On the professional front, Neena Gupta is enjoying a lot of fame. She has also been a part of Masaba Masaba, a Netflix show based on her and her daughter Masaba Gupta, who’s a designer by profession.

Must Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani & Bigg Boss 14’s Eijaz Khan Confirmed Post Shefali Jariwala?



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube