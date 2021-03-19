Post Bigg Boss 14, it’s Khatron Ke Khiladi that is stealing all the limelight. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the stunt-based reality show will be witnessing its 11th season this year. The buzz around the probable contestants has already started doing the rounds. The latest celebs who are said to be have been approached are Arjun Bijlani and Eijaz Khan.

Kaanta Laga girl Shefali Jariwala was said to be the first contestant who was rumoured to be a part of the show. Sources close to us informed that the Bigg Boss 13 contestant has been in talks for a while now. She is almost about to sign the dotted lines as things have been finalized.

Now, the latest reports suggest that Naagin actor Arjun Bijali and Bigg Boss 14 fame Eijaz Khan may be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 too. Both the handsome hunks have been approached and are interested to be a part of the show themselves!

A source close to Times Of India reveals the same as, “Eijaz Khan and Arjun Bijlani are in talks with the production house. The makers are keen on having them on board for the show and their deals are expected to materialise soon.”

The report also states that ‘Komolika’ Urvashi Dholakia may participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 too. “Urvashi is very fit and has even lost weight in recent times. After participating in Bigg Boss 6, Nach Baliye 9, now she wants to challenge herself and perform action stunts for this show,” said their source.

Apart from the above names, Sharad Malhotra has also been approached. However, the actor has refused to take part as he lacks interest in such shows.

Shefali Jariwala, Arjun Bijali, Eijaz Khan, Urvashi Dholakia – Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 already sounds like a fun ride!

