Vishal Dadlani selects photo for his funeral, netizens upset
Vishal Dadlani Wants This Picture To Be Used For His Funeral (PC: Instagram)

Composer-singer Vishal Dadlani on Thursday drew social media ire after he posted a picture on Instagram that he feels would be apt for his funeral.

Advertisement

Vishal shared a smiling portrait and wrote: “Bahut achhe INSANE thhe! This looks like it could be the low-res picture blown up to fit in a big frame at my funeral. No?”

Advertisement

However, the post shared by Vishal Dadlani post left netizens upset. They commented on his post expressing displeasure.

“Why would you say that? Neither a good thought for you nor for us Vishal sir. Stay happy and blessed. Keep up the great work,” commented a user.

Similar comments flooded his post, following which Vishal Dadlani added a clarification in the same post.

He wrote: “(Arre, I’m not being morbid! That’s just what I thought when I saw the picture! And I don’t believe in this shubh-ashubh nonsense. It’s just a statement. I mean no disrespect to those who have lost people, or to those who have left us. Death is a big deal, but I see no reason to fear it, or to tiptoe around the understanding that it will come to us all. At least this way, I’ve picked my own picture!)”

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Munmun Dutta To Be Seen In A New Look? Pictures Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Advertisement

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out