Rakhi Sawant began her acting career back in 1997. She’s played some roles, been part of dance numbers and also enjoyed her fame on the small screens. The TV personality had been missing from the screens for a while now. Mostly, because of the lack of roles amid changing times. It was Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14 revived her career and she’s now enjoying newfound fame.

There was almost a time when Rakhi was just restricted to her Instagram. Only her loyal fan base would keep up with her entertaining content on a daily basis. As far as the media goes, the beauty enjoyed very minimal coverage.

Rakhi Sawant is now opening up about the tough phases of her life. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant revealed being called ‘ugly looking’ and a ‘motormouth’ in the past. Just not that, the actress also shares how paps stopped clicking her photographs in the past.

Rakhi Sawant in a conversation with Times Of India began, “People would make fun of me, they would pass comments on me, body shame, face shame me. They would make fun of my English and that I can’t speak English. Nobody knows how I’ve survived the difficult times. I was called ugly looking, fat, motormouth, gutter mouth. I have taken everything with a pinch of salt and forgiven everyone.”

She also opened up about the difficult times with no work as she continued, “In between when things were not working in my favour, nobody would follow me or click my pictures when I would step out of my gym. They would not take my video, or click my pictures but now wherever I go, photographers click my pictures.”

But clearly, things have changed for good. Rakhi Sawant concluded, “ I have realised that now I have to handle myself carefully and speak thoughtfully because people love me, follow me. I am getting good work thanks to Bigg Boss 14 and Salman Khan sir. Recently, I was in the lift and a 5-year-old girl recognised me and got excited to see me (she starts crying). My fans are sending me gifts, clothes and I am just loving this phase of life.”

