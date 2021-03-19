Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi shared a sunkissed selfie flaunting a golden glow at the beach.

Advertisement

The Bhuj actress posted a boomerang video on Instagram. In the clip, Nora is seen wearing a black tube top paired with a powder pink baseball cap.

Advertisement

The sun rays add an extra glow to Nora Fatehi’s perfect skin in the video.

On the video, Nora Fatehi wrote: “Beach please”.

Up next for Nora is the Ajay Devgn-starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India, which revolves around the Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik.

The period drama, Bhuj, looks back at the story of 300 women of Madhapar village in Gujarat’s Kutch district, who played a pivotal role during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi recently opened up about her struggling phase and left everyone teary-eyed.

“Although I go through a lot of shit myself, I don’t want that to define who I am, I don’t want that branding. I want to always try to uplift people because I didn’t have a lot of people uplifting me growing up. I don’t want to be that person for them. I might not even know you, you could be someone sitting in a faraway land from me, watching me, but if I am even 1% of the source of positivity, I can uplift you for even five minutes, I want to be that person. When I die, I want people to remember me like that,” revealed the actress on a UAE show.

Must Read: Sunny Leone Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure In A Mermaid Avatar & We’re Left Jaw-Dropped!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube