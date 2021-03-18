Kangana Ranaut Fans Celebrate As 'Thalaivi' Trailer Be Revealed On The Actor's Birthday!

Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi is one of the most anticipated films of the year, and the actor has some special plans to kickstart the promotions of the biopic based on the life of iconic actor turned leader, Jayalalithaa. On her birthday, 23rd March, the actor will be launching the trailer of Thalaivi, the trilingual biopic on the life and times of legend Jayalalithaa, Directed by Vijay.

Tracing the life journey of one of the most influential women in Indian politics, the film has been grabbing eyeballs ever since its announcement. From learning Bharatnatyam, Tamil, or spending hours on getting Jayalalithaa’s mannerisms right, Kangana has given it all to the film, and audiences are eagerly waiting to watch the story unfold in cinemas.

Till now, Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swami’s character’s uncanny resemblance to Jayalalithaa and M G Ramachandran has been a major talking point and there is a lot of anticipation around the look and feel of the biopic and how iconic events from the life of the celebrated actor turned politician have been portrayed.

Recently, on Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary the makers of the film announced that the film will release in cinemas PAN India on 23rd April, 2021. With a story of a National Icon, stellar star cast, PAN India appeal with all elements of an out-and-out entertainer, Thalaivi is sure to draw audiences to the theatres across the country.

Thalaivi, presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and Co produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy. Thalaivi is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu by Zee Studios on 23rd April, 2021

