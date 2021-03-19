Actress Sunny Leone exudes mermaid vibes in her new social media post. The Anamika actress posted a string of images on Instagram wearing a lavender hologram-hued scaled dress. She stands by the poolside.

Sunny completed her look with glittery eye-makeup and brownish lips.

For the caption, Sunny Leone chose a queen emoji. Her photograph was flooded with over 448K likes.

Check out the post shared by Sunny Leone below:

Sunny is currently busy shooting in Kerala for the reality show MTV Splitsvilla.

She also recently opened up to us about her bond with Splitsvilla co-host Rannvijay Singha.

“Splitsvilla has always been a show that is very close to my heart and I have been a part of it since 2014. I am super excited to host it this season as I have already come to Kerala to begin the shoots. It is like a homecoming for me and I cannot wait to return on the sets of Splitsvilla. Rannvijay is a super amazing co-host and both of us bond really really well, we have a lot of fun together,” said Leone.

She is all set to make her debut on the digital space with the fictional web show called Anamika, which is billed as a ‘gun-fu’ action thriller directed by Vikram Bhatt.

