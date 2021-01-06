Anamika Actress Sunny Leone Says, “I Am Really Looking Forward To Performing Some High-Voltage Action Scenes”

After marking her debut in the webspace with Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, Sunny Leone is now gearing up for her next web-film. Titled Anamika, the film will be directed by Vikram Bhatt and also stars Sonnalli Seygall. It is her first fictional show on the OTT space. The gun-fu series will see the actor-entrepreneur packing some solid punches and engage in high-octane action sequences.

Advertisement

To get under the skin of her character, Sunny is currently undergoing rigorous physical training. She will be seen in a completely new avatar in the where she will be seen performing some high-end stunts and action scenes. Known to be a thorough professional, she is keen on performing them on her own and is hence, busy preparing herself to sink her teeth into her character.

Advertisement

Talking about her prep, Sunny Leone says, “I am currently undergoing intense training sessions. I am really looking forward to performing some high-voltage action scenes in the web show. As an actor, I keep looking for opportunities that help me move out of my comfort zone. I have always wanted to be a part of an action-based project which is headlined by a woman. Anamika is very different from anything that I have done earlier.”

On a related note, Sunny Leone has an interesting line-up which includes a horror-comedy Koka Kola, splitsvilla and a South film.

Must Read: Radhe: Here’s Why Salman Khan Moved Away From YRF & Sold Film Rights To Zee Studios

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube