Salman Khan’s action thriller Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai is one of the most awaited films of 2021. The film was previously scheduled to be released in theatres during EID 2020 but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the release has been postponed. Now latest reports reveal that film has been sold to Zee studios

Previously, Salman had a contract with Yash Raj Films for theatrical rights, Amazon Prime for digital rights, T-Series for music rights and Zee for satellite rights. But now reports claim that the Dabangg star has moved away from the contract and sold it to Zee studios for a whopping Rs 230 Crores.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Salman Khan’s upcoming action thriller, Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai, has been sold to Zee Studios and the contract includes theatrical (India + Overseas), Satellite, Digital and Music rights of the film. The news spread like wildfire and several wondered what made the actor move away from the previous deal to Zee Studios.

A source has revealed to the publication “YRF had entered into an agreement with Salman Khan Films (SKF) to distribute the film globally on a commission basis, which meant that the income for SKF would vary according to the business the film does theatrically. There is always an element of uncertainty in such deals, particularly in times of Covid-19 pandemic as one can’t be sure about the footfalls and thereby returns from cinema halls. On the other hand, he had entered into a digital deal with Amazon, who had exclusive streaming rights for the film, 8 weeks after its theatrical release. The satellite rights were with Zee, who could premiere it on their channel 8 weeks after the OTT premiere, and music rights were with T-Series.”

Since Radhe‘s rights were sold to multiple players, Salman Khan wanted to make things simpler and convenient by having it all under one umbrella. This would also enable him to take business decisions without involving multiple parties. As a result. Salman entered a deal with Zee Studios.

The report also stated that Salman and Aditya Chopra mutually decided to part ways, before they collaborated again on Tiger 3 from March. The source also told the publication, “While Salman got an upfront amount of Rs 230 crores, making him earn a table profit of over Rs. 100 crores, the studio now has all the rights thereby opening up various modes of revenue – ranging from satellite revenues from advertisers, OTT revenue from Zee 5, monetization of advertisement revenue from YouTube and other music apps. In-case, the on-ground Covid-19 scenario turns worse; Zee can always go back and opt for the hybrid release model for Radhe – by bringing it on OTT platform within 2 to 3 weeks after the theatrical release.”

