Post the success of Malang, all eyes are on Disha Patani and her next move. The actress has some really exciting projects in the kitty. She will be soon reuniting with Mohit Suri for Ek Villain 2. Another project that’s grabbing a lot of eyeballs is Radhe with Salman Khan. We have some exciting information and it has to do with Jackie Shroff.

For the unversed, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been in works for a long while now. The film was earlier scheduled for a release on Eid 2020. However, the coronavirus pandemic spoilt all the plans. Recently, Salman on his birthday shared that he would release the film on Eid 2021 if things go right!

Now, as per recent reports, Salman Khan starrer Radhe will witness Disha Patani play the on-screen sister of Jackie Shroff. Yes, you heard that right. The duo had earlier also worked in Bhaijaan’s Bharat. However, they did not have any scenes together. This time, it seems there’s a proper connection built in the Prabhudheva directorial.

A source close to Hindustan Times reveals the same as, “In Bharat, they did not get a chance to share the screen but now in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, they will be seen in multiple scenes in the action film, playing the role of an elder brother and younger sister.”

Well, that may just make Tiger Shroff really happy as Radhe will now be a double treat to watch for him! Meanwhile, there has been no confirmation about Disha and Tiger dating till date despite million of spotting and getaways together.

Recently Disha and Tiger were seen enjoying New Year’s vacation at Maldives. Although they did not share any pictures together, their airport spotting itself was the talk of the town.

