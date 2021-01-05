Back in January 2020, Saif Ali Khan ruled cinema halls with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and this Jan, he is all set to treat his fans with OTT release Tandav. The much-anticipated political thriller marks the OTT debut of Ali Abbas Zafar and also stars Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra among others and is all set to hit cinemas on Jan 15.

Before doing the web show Tandav, Saif Ali Khan has often made his fans dance over his stunning dialogues. The actor has always been someone who has delivered some of the most amazing dialogues. Not just those dialogues were brilliantly written, the conviction with which Saif delivered them was totally worth swooning.

In this story, we are going to talk about 9 such dialogues of Saif Ali Khan from his past movies which surely must have made fans dance in cinema halls.

1) Kya aap believe karti hain love at first sight mein? ya main dobara ghoomke aaun? (Cocktail)

2) Mard mein bahut dard paida kar deti hai tumhari smile (Love Aaj Kal)

3) Badla jitna purana hota ho, utna hi khatarnak hota hai (Race 2)

4) Brahman bhookha toh Sudama, samjha toh Chanakya aur rootha toh Raavan (Bullet Raja)

5) Har kahaani ka happy ending ho sakta hai, Agar sahi waqt par end kardo toh (Happy Ending)

6) Aisi koi harkat mat karna jisse hamara apmaan ho, Kahin bhaura gaye, Toh pehle maar maarke badan ko dard denge… phir maar denge (Bullett Raja)

7) Kya karen badi buri aadat hai hamari, Nark ke darwaaze ke samne khade hokar paap karte hai (Bullett Raja)

8) Mujhe harakar koi meri jaan bhi le jaye, mujhe manzoor hai… lekin dhokha dene waale ko main dobara mauka nahi deta (Race)

9) Tum kabhi jeet nahin paye, kyunki tum hamesha mujhe haraane ki sochte the… aur main kabhi haara nahin, kyunki main hamesha jeetne ki soochta tha (Race)

Which one among these is your most favourite one? Share with us in the comments section down below. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more such fun stories.

