Bollywood celebrities enjoy living a luxurious lifestyle and a massive fan following. They are celebrated, and idealised to some extent, by the media and movie-goers. But if you think that all of your favourite Bollywood actors and actresses were all Indian, then think again.

So here’s a list of Bollywood celebrities, who you probably didn’t know, hold foreign citizenship.

Alia Bhatt

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress could not vote during 2019 General Elections since she holds a British passport. While her father is Mahesh Bhatt, her mother Soni Razdan is of British origin. So Alia had acquired British citizenship.

Deepika Padukone

The Bollywood actress is one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry. She is a brilliant actor, a graceful dancer and one stunning beauty. Deepika, who is the daughter of illustrious badminton player Prakash Padukone, was born in Denmark. Even though she holds Danish citizenship, she was raised in Bangalore or Bengaluru.

Akshay Kumar

The Laxmii actor is not an Indian citizen as well. Bollywood fitness enthusiast, Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia, was born in Amritsar, Punjab and was raised in Delhi. The actor somewhere around 2011 gave up Indian citizenship after he accepted his ‘honorary Canadian citizenship’. He now holds a Canadian passport.

Katrina Kaif

Born to a British father of Kashmiri origin and to an English mother, Katrina Kaif is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. She has been working in the industry since 2003 and is of British nationality.

Imran Khan

Bollywood perfectionist Aamir Khan’s nephew Imran Khan is a US citizen. He was born in Madison, Wisconsin in the United States, but moved to India with his mother after his parents got divorced.

Jacqueline Fernandez

The Bachchan Pandey actress has made Bollywood her own but still doesn’t own Indian citizenship. She was born to a Sri Lankan father and mother of Malaysian descent. She has won the Miss Universe Sri Lanka pageant and even represented her country in the USA.

So which one of your favourite actors or actresses have made it to our list? Let us know in the comments.

