When TV heartthrob, Parth Samthaan quit Star Plus’ Kausautii Zindagi Kay for a big-ticket Bollywood film, everyone was interested. Then came the news that the actor as likely to debut into the filmy world with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi co-starring Alia Bhatt.

But now, reports state it’s not true. As per it, the actor will debut in Bollywood opposite Alia but in another film. Details below.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, a source said, “Parth is definitely doing a film with Alia but it is not Gangubai Kathiawadi. Shantanu Maheshwari stars in the SLB directorial.”

Revealing the film Parth Samthaan signed, the source added. “But, Parth has signed Resul Pookutty’s Piharwa that also stars Alia. The film is based on the life story of martyr Harbhajan Singh and has the India-China war as its backdrop. The movie will have a romantic angle around Alia and Parth’s characters and will be set in two Eras.”

The insider added that the film was initially supposed to go on floors this month, but the pandemic and lockdown has thrown a spanner into it. Talking about the film’s shooting schedule, the source said, “Alia will first finish work in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra and RRR. She also has to begin Karan Johar’s next directorial opposite Ranveer Singh early next year.”

Talking about Resul Pookutty’s Piharwa starring Parth Samthaan and Alia Bhatt, the source said, “The movie needs a huge crew because it captures the war too. Resul is currently in touch with Alia and her team to lock the dates but Piharwa will definitely go on floors next year. Meanwhile, Parth will complete his web series and is also in talks to sign another digital show which might get complete before his Bollywood debut hits theatres.”

Recently Gangubai Kathiawadi has been in the news for many reasons. Yesterday, we reported that the family members of Gangubai had filed a case against the director and actress in the Bombay civil court. Even ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’ writer, Hussain Zaidi has also filed a lawsuit against the duo. For those who do not know, the SLB is based on Zaida’s book mentioned above.

How excited are you to see Parth Samthaan on the silver screen?

