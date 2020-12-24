The year 2020 is a passable one for Alia Bhatt, as she had nothing but a debacle of Sadak 2. But the upcoming year looks truly a promising one for Alia and her fans as highly-anticipated Gangubai Kathiawadi will get ready to be served. The filming of the movie is currently in a full swing and amidst it, her co-actor Seema Pahwa have nothing but good things to say about the leading actress.

Advertisement

In a recent chat with an entertainment portal, Seema recalled an incident that took place while filming one particular scene. Apart from Alia, the scene featured one child artist. The child artist was given a few lines to deliver but used to fall asleep during the shoot and thus halting the process. Fortunately, Alia came to the artist’s rescue and saved her from getting scolded.

Advertisement

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Seema Pahwa said, “Alia Bhatt ne ye zimedari apne upar le li. Jab dialogue bolna tha, wo usko zara sa hila deti thi aur bacchi dialogue bol jaati thi time pe. Mujhe bahut acha laga uska ye gesture aur bahut hi tareef karungi main uski ke usne itne achi se uss bacchi ke embarrassment ko itne ache se usne saath diya and dant khaane se bachaya (Alia took the responsibility on her head. When it was the little one’s time to deliver her dialogue, Alia would give her a small push and the former would deliver her dialogue. I really liked the gesture and I would praise Alia for handling the little girl’s embarrassment so well).”

Now that’s really sweet of Alia Bhatt! Also, we wish her all the best for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is being helmed by maverick filmmaker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. This is the first collaboration between him and Alia. The period drama is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. It is inspired by the real-life story of Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura.

Must Read: Devoleena Bhattacharjee & Rupal Patel Recreate Rasode Mein Kaun Tha From Saath Nibhaana Saathiya & It’ll Leave You In Splits Yet Again!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube