'Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi' to release on January 1

Actress Seema Pahwa’s directorial debut Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi is all set to release on January 1, 2021.

Advertisement

“I am very happy that my film is the first release of 2021 in cinemas across India. The story came from my own personal experience — my father’s demise many years ago, when our family got united,” Seema shared about her experience of donning the director’s hat for the first time with Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi. Since then, this story has been running in my head. Jio Studios and Drishyam Films have believed in my vision for which I am grateful. Now it is over to the audience.”

Advertisement

“Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi” revolves around the Bhargava family that comes together for 13 days to perform the ‘tehrvi’ function after the head of the family passes away.

Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi also features Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, Konkona Sen Sharma, Parambrata Chatterjee, Vinay Pathak, Vikrant Massey and Manoj Pahwa.

Seema Pahwa was last seen in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari which turned out to be the first box office release in India post lockdown. The film starred Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee & Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead.

Talking about the excitement, Fatima had said at that time, “I will take my friends and parents to the theatre to watch our film, ‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’. This is one of the first film that is releasing in the theatres as the theatres reopens, so I am excited. I hope the film earns well, I mean quite a ‘bhari’ amount at the box office. This is such a special Diwali for me because two of my films are released now!” she said.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Opens Up On Attracting Hatred: “In The World Of My Conscience I Am Appreciated”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube