Coolie No 1 featuring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan is all set to witness its digital release tomorrow. The comedy directed by David Dhawan is a reboot of the original starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead. Promos including the songs and the trailer have been received very well by the audiences. The buzz around the film has been great too!

Koimoi recently got into an exclusive conversation with Sara. The beauty spoke in length about stepping into Karisma’s shoes and admiring her for years. She also spoke about the comparisons between her, Varun and the original stars.

After the release of Husn Hai Suhana, many praised Sara Ali Khan. Some even went onto confess that no actor of today’s generation could have revived Karisma Kapoor’s role better than her. Does that maker her feel validated? “Of course, somewhere down the line, we do our jobs for validation. But the real fact is I love my job and I have a lot of fun doing it. I’m a huge fan of Karisma Kapoor and I don’t think one can copy her or do what she does. But one can be inspired by her and kind of perform, that’s what it is. Anything more than that is just people being nice,” she answered.

Sara Ali Khan continued, “I’m just glad that I got the opportunity to be a part of a film like this, inspired by her. Varun, I as well as David sir tried to kind of recreate it. Of course, the film and the screenplay is the same. But somewhere down the line, we have made it more relevant, modern and add our own kind of newness and chemistry to it. I hope that stands out.”

Many know that Varun Dhawan is a huge Govinda fan. Given that, Sara has known him on and off-screen, we asked if she thinks he could be described as the ‘Govind of today’s generation.’

To this, Sara Ali Khan responded, “Like me, he seeks inspiration from a lot of actors. Whether its Govinda, Sridevi or Karisma Kapoor. I don’t want to speak on his behalf, but Varun would tell you that he wants to be the Varun of this generation. I don’t want to be a Karisma of this generation. We have a Govinda and a Karisma who are very iconic and difficult to touch. But we don’t want that anyway. We just want to be the Varun and Sara of this generation and hopefully, make our own mark. Varun already has!”

Well, Sara and Varun have already made a mark for us and we wouldn’t have it any other way. How about y’all?

