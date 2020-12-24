Alia Bhatt is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood. We are waiting for her Telugu debut with filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s upcoming Telugu magnum opus RRR. The actress had joined the team to shoot for her first schedule in Hyderabad in the first week of December. RRR makers completed a 50-day major action sequence without a break, before starting the portions with Gully Boy actress.

For the unversed, in the film, Alia will be seen opposite Ram Charan. She will be playing the pivotal character of Sita and the film will be released in five different languages. The movie also stars Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran and marks the maiden collaboration of Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Alia Bhatt shared how different the shooting experience was for her. She said, “Shooting for this film was a very different experience for me because along with Hindi, I also had to shoot in Telugu, which is a language I don’t know.”

Alia Bhatt added, “I literally lived with the lines for a year and a half. By the end of it, I was speaking my lines in my sleep. I was waking up and saying my lines for breakfast, lunch and dinner. I’m extremely excited and thrilled to be a part of this film. To be directed by Rajamouli sir, and to work with these extremely talented and larger than life actors Junior NTR and Ram Charan Tej.”

Well, how excited are you to watch Alia Bhatt in RRR along with Jr NTR and Ram Charan? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities and movie.

