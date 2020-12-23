The fast-spreading pandemic happened to be a roadblock for the film industries across the world. Ajay Devgn recently announced his directorial project MayDay, which has already gone on floors recently. But the pandemic laid its wrath on the film as well, as actor Rakul Preet Singh, who plays the female lead in the film tested positive of COVID-19. As she practises quarantine, the buzz is that Ajay has planned to continue with the shooting and even skip his Christmas and New Year breaks. Read on to know more about the same.

MayDay stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. While Devgn plays a pilot, Rakul is his co-pilot. Big B’s character is pivotal to the story and there are not many details available about the same. The film reportedly also marks Ajey Nagar aKa Carry Minati’s acting debut. As per today’s update, Devgn has committed himself to finish work on time.

As per a report in ETimes, after Rakul Preet Singh tested positive of COVID-19, Ajay Devgn went through the tests and is planning to stick to the schedule. The latest update says that the actor will be shooting for his solo parts and try to meet the deadline. Rakul is only expected to join after a fortnight. Ajay in the process has decided to sacrifice his Christmas and New Year breaks.

The team right now is shooting in Hyderabad, where they above created a bio-bubble as a precautionary measure. Directed by Ajay Devgn, the film is also produced under his production house. Talking to the same portal about MayDay, the actor previously said, “I am happy to officially begin MayDay. The film will be completed in a start-to-finish shooting schedule and the major part will be shot in Hyderabad. I seek blessings from the Almighty and my parents. Nothing is complete without the support of all my fans, family, and well-wishers. The film releases on 29 April 2022.”

Ajay Devgn also has Maidaan, Bhuj: The Pride Of India and SS Rajamouli’s RRR in his kitty alongside his directorial.

