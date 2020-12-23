Horror genre fans get ready as Ram Gopal Varma is back again with the genre he excels in.. Be it Raat, Bhoot or Vastu Shastra Ram Gopal Varma is known to have given spine chilling horror films..His next Movie is titled 12’o’ clock and as the poster says Andhar ka Bhoot the film is a psychological horror-thriller..

Advertisement

Horror as a genre lends itself fabulously to the theatrical format & the movie must be watched in a cinema hall for the optimal experience.

Advertisement

Talking about 12’o’ clock, Ram Gopal Varma says, ” I always believed that Horror works more on a Psychological level because people get more scared when we stimulate their own imagination. Horror genre always excited me and I tried a very new technique in this film to scare the audiences. Also, music director M M keeravani of BAHUBALI fame has done a horror film background score for the first time “

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma and produced by Company Production 12’o’ clock stars Mithun Chakraborty, Makrand Deshpande, Divya Jagdale, Manav Kaul, Ali Azgar, Ashish Vidyarthi, Dalip Tahil, Flora Saini and Debutant Krishna Gautam. The film releases on 8th January 2021 in cinemas. Its an All India Release by UFO Cine Media Network

How excited are you to start your year with a psychological horror film? Share your thoughts in the comments section below. Also keep reading Koimoi.

Must Read: Hera Pheri 3 Delay Reason Revealed! Akshay Kumar Wanted A Director Of His Choice & A Huge Profit Share?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube