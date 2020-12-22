Actress Rakul Preet Singh just took to her social media accounts and shared the news that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress also added that she is doing fine. The 30-year-old shared her health update on social media to inform her fans about the same.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Rakul requested everyone to get a test done who met her recently.

Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “I’d like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have quarantined myself. I am feeling fine and will rest up well so that I can be back at shoot soon. Request everyone who met me to Kindly get yourself tested. Thankyou and Please stay safe”

Get well soon, Rakul Preet Singh!

Meanwhile, Rakul recently went to the Maldives on a family vacation. The pictures she shared on her Instagram handle her pictures from the paradise island looked serene as ever.

On the work front, Rakul is all set to star alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in the thriller drama, ‘Mayday‘. The film is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. The actress will be seen in the role of a pilot. This is her second film with Ajay after ‘De De Pyaar De’.

“I have worked with Ajay sir in the past and (I am) extremely thrilled to be working with him yet again as his co-pilot in a film where he is not just my co-star but director too,” Rakul earlier said.

We wish Rakul Preet Singh a speedy recovery!

Text Input: IANS

