For us Indians, there has been one place that everyone is travelling to lately – Goa. This is not because of less COVID-19 cases, but because it’s Goa. You don’t need a reason to travel to this one place really. Bollywood celebrities, including Katrina Kaif and Hina Khan, are travelling to Maldives and soaring the temperature high.

From solo trips to the most visited honeymoon spot of 2020, Maldives has become the new trend amid the pandemic.

Today, we are going to talk about the new Bollywood holiday destination which is quite popular among the ‘Divas’ from Katrina Kaif to Hina Khan and Disha Patani. These actresses are redefining the term ‘Babes, bikini and beaches’ on their own terms.

Take a look:

Katrina Kaif:

The Bharat actress is indeed a ray of sunshine. Katrina travelled to Maldives for a shoot but what better place than this paradise to work and chill at the same time. Her pictures were refreshing and we would totally recommend it to someone who hasn’t been to this beautiful place just by looking at Kat’s splendid pictures!

Hina Khan:

Hina’s pictures were straight out of a dream. The Hacked actress travelled to Maldives with beau Rocky Jaiswal, and what better way to get candid clicks in this paradise than your boyfriend being your personal photographer 24*7. Also, you can take some inspiration from her new poses, that you can use on your next vacation with bae! [Inserts Alexis Rose’s *wink-wink* GIF here]

Disha Patani:

Imagine having someone to take such good pictures of you in this beautiful location? Well, don’t. You gotta stop imagining the virtual workouts in your head and slog your a** in the gym to get that kind of fit body. Disha’s alluring pic from this breathtaking destination must have definitely bought a boom in Maldives tourism, we are guessing.

Haha, nevertheless, the picture did break the internet. Disha Patani, how do you pose so perfectly every single time?

Tara Sutaria:

Tara is one of the most beautiful gen Z actresses in Bollywood and she kicked in her 25th birthday in Maldives with boyfriend Aadar Jain. The Marjaavaan actress shared a pic in a red bikini ensemble and her tiny waist stole the show.

If you want some gen Z poses to take inspiration from, Tara Sutaria’s Instagram handle is the best place to visit. Thank us later!

Rakul Preet Singh:

First of all, who takes such good pictures of celebrities? If friends, I would want to exchange mine with theirs because my friends take the worst pictures ever. Rakul Preet Singh went to Maldives with her family and her pictures from the paradise looked serene as ever.

Are y’all convinced to go to Maldives or should I keep writing? Haha.

This place should definitely be on your priority list if you’re planning your next vacation.

