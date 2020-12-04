Actress Hina Khan hit upon the perfect pose to grab her fans by the eyeballs on Thursday. In her latest Instagram photo, the Naagin 5 actress gives true fashionista goals with her stylish hat.

Going by her recent photos, Hina has been having the time of her life in Maldives. She flaunted a stylish hat which has ‘flawless’ embroidered over it. It is truly a must-have for all the fashionistas. She wore a floral print shrug that hid her bikini body.

“Flawless,” Hina Khan captioned her post as she flaunted her new avatar.

Previously, in a bikini photo-op, Hina Khan was seen soaking up the sun in a pink bikini with pink, blue and white straps. She was truly oozing oomph like never before.

The comment section is not surprisingly flooded with fire and heart emojis, while many fans described the image simply as “h*t”.

Hina Khan also earlier shared photos on a beach in easy-breezy dresses. Her fans aren’t complaining. In fact, in October, Hina garnered a following of 10 million on Instagram.

The actress is enjoying a vacation with her family members in Maldives. Joining her mother, father and others is beau Rocky Jaiswal. Isn’t that true family goals?

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star is known for participating in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 14. She also recently starred in the supernatural show Naagin 5.

(Inputs from IANS)

