One of the most successful OTT franchises, ‘Broken But Beautiful’ season one and two were loved by one and all and still ranks high on the rating chart. The beautiful original music of the franchise and heart-warming songs are always the top chart numbers amongst the fans.

Advertisement

The first two seasons of Broken But Beautiful showcased a tender love story of individuals (portrayed by Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi) who meet in the most unexpected of circumstances and soon become a support system for one another. Now, with the makers – ALTBalaji and ZEE5 have announced the third season and revealing the new soul-touching logo. Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram and announced Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee will be seen as the lead pair in season three. Fans can’t wait to know more about the story of Agastya and Rumi in season 3!

Advertisement

The buzz generated through integrated online interactions between the audience and the show’s lead couple paved a reliable way for the successful launch of both the seasons. It captured the attention of several million heart-broken lovers and left them with a heightened awareness of self-love.

Sidharth Shukla finalised as the main lead for Ekta Kapoor’s much anticipated web-series Broken But Beautiful Season 3. Sidharth took to his Instagram to confirm the news and introduced his character Agastya.

The media couldn’t stop raving about the impact that the show had created over millions of hearts. The fact that thousands of viewers shared their own stories of heartbreak in love and relationships minus the inhibitions around the topic was a massive achievement for the makers.

The music and songs of both the seasons trended on YouTube and ruled the audiences’ hearts. Stay tuned to ALTBalaji and ZEE5 for more updates on Broken But Beautiful Season 3!

Must Read: Shaheer Sheikh & Ruchikaa Kapoor’s Wedding Pics & Videos Leaked, Take A Look!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube