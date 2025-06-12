After winning over audiences in theatres, Malayalam superstar Dileep’s family entertainer, Prince and Family, is now gearing up for its OTT debut. The film had a successful run in theatres and quickly became one of the top-grossing Malayalam movies of the year. With strong performances, emotional moments, and good humour, the film stood out as a complete package for viewers of all ages.

When & Where To Stream Prince And Family?

Prince and Family is all set to premiere on ZEE5. The movie will start streaming on June 20, 2025, offering a perfect weekend watch for families and fans of feel-good cinema. If you enjoy family stories with a good dose of laughter and love, Prince and Family is the perfect pick.

The announcement post on Instagram reads, “Captivating the audience with big laughs and small explosions, the first family hit of 2025, Prince and Family, will be on our own Zee5Malayam from June 20th.”

Directed by Binto Stephen and written by Sharis Mohammed, this movie is also special as it marks Dileep’s 150th film. He is joined by a strong cast that includes Raniya Raanaa, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Siddique, Bindu Panicker, Johny Antony, and Manju Pillai.

The film’s music is composed by Sanal Dev, with visuals by Renadive and editing by Sagar Dass. Together, the team has created a fun and touching movie that has something for everyone.

More About Prince And Family

Prince and Family follows the life of Prince, a popular bridal boutique owner from a peaceful Kerala town. Though he is seen as the perfect bachelor, Prince has his own ideas about the kind of person he wants to marry. His views make it hard for him to find a partner, even when people around him are eager to see him settle down.

Things take a surprising turn when he marries a woman who is nothing like him. Their personalities are very different, and their marriage shocks Prince’s family. What follows is a mix of funny and emotional moments, as the couple tries to adjust to each other and win over the family. From small fights to sweet bonding moments, the movie captures the reality of married life and family ties.

The story is light-hearted but also meaningful. It shows how people with different backgrounds and habits can still grow together when there is love and patience. The simple storyline, mixed with charming performances, made the movie such a big hit.

Check out the trailer of Prince and Family below:

