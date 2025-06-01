The Malayalam comedy-drama Prince And Family has been one of the most successful offerings from the Mollywood industry this year. After successfully covering its entire budget, the film is now slowly and steadily inching towards the hit verdict. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 23rd day.

How Much Did Prince And Family Earn On Its 23rd Day At The Indian Box Office?

On its 23rd day, the Dileep starrer earned 36 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a slight growth of 28% since the movie amassed 28 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 15.04 crore.

With this, the film has managed to cross 15 crores. Despite a tough competition at the Malayalam box office from movies like Narivetta, Detective Ujjwalan and Thudarum, Prince And Family is still managing a good stronghold at the box office. It is also inching close to the hit verdict.

Prince And Family Almost Attains 90% Returns

The Dileep starrer is mounted at a scale of 8 crores. With its current India net collection of 15.04 crores, its ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 7.04 crores. This results in the ROI% of the film coming to 88%.

Dileep Starrer Maintains A Decent Pace At The Global Box Office

Talking about its global collections, including the taxes, the gross collection of the film comes to 17.74 crores. At the same time, the overseas collection comes to 6.62 crores. The worldwide collection of Prince And Family amounts to 24.36 crores.

Take A Look At The Prince And Family Box Office Summary Below:

Budget: 8 crores

India net collection: 15.04 crore

India gross collection: 17.74 crores

ROI: 88%

Overseas collection: 5.62 crores

Worldwide collection: 24.36 crores

Verdict: Plus

