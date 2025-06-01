The Tamil action horror flick, Devil’s Double Next Level has been enjoying a decent run at the box office. The movie is inching close to a complete budget recovery. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 16th day.

Devil’s Double Next Level’s Performance At The Indian Box Office

On its 16th day, the Santhanam starrer earned 28 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a slight growth of 27% since the movie amassed 22 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film comes to 18.09 crores.

Including the taxes, the gross collection of the film stands at 21.34 crores. The movie is fast inching towards the success tag and should attain the same in the coming days. However, the pace of the film might also slow down in the next few days so it has only the bracket of this coming week to garner decent numbers and get a 100% budget recovery.

Take A Look At The DD Next Level Box Office Breakdown Below:

Week 1: 13.89 crores

Week 2: 3.70 crores

Day 16: 28 lakhs

Total: 18.09 crore

Devil’s Double Next Level Inching Close To A Complete Budget Recovery

The Santhanam starrer is mounted at a budget of 20 crores. With its current India net collection of 18.09 crores, it has managed to cover 90% of its budget. It will be interesting to see whether the film manages to recover its entire budget this coming week. It is however, facing a tough competition especially from Sasikumar’s Tourist Family.

Take A Look At The Devil’s Double Next Level Box Office Summary In 15 Days:

Budget: 20 crores

India net collection: 18.09 crores

India gross collection: 21.34 crores

Budget Recovery: 90%

