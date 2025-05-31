Mohanlal’s Thudarum has turned out to be an epic success that has exceeded everyone’s expectations. Fans and box office enthusiasts were hoping for L2: Empuraan‘s record-breaking, but Laletan’s follow-up film came out of the syllabus. It recently completed five weeks in theatres, and since it has now premiered on OTT, the pace has slowed down. Keep reading for a detailed collection report and an interesting analysis of the opening day multiplier!

How much did Thudarum earn at the Indian box office?

Backed by strong word-of-mouth, the Malayalam crime thriller witnessed an unprecedented response. After earning a record-breaking distribution share and registering historic footfalls, it entered the sixth week on a slower note. It earned just 10 lakh on its sixth Friday, indicating the end is near.

Overall, Thudarum has earned 121.30 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Considering the film is now available on OTT, it won’t cover much distance from here and is likely to wrap up below 123 crores.

Mohanlal starrer enjoys a near 23X opening day multiplier!

Thudarum registered a strong start of 5.30 crores. After earning this sum on day 1, it went on to earn 121.30 crores to date. If we calculate this, it’s almost 22.9X the opening day collection, which is simply unbelievable. Maintaining such consistency after a strong start on the board is commendable and worth mentioning.

Officer On Duty stays unbeaten by Laletan!

Among Mollywood releases of 2025, Kunchacko Boban’s Officer On Duty remains ahead of Thudarum in terms of opening day multiplier. For those who don’t know, Boban’s crime thriller opened at 1.25 crores and settled for a lifetime collection of 31.60 crores at the Indian box office. If calculated, it enjoyed a slightly higher than 25.2X opening day multiplier.

More about Thudarum

Thudarum is directed by Tharun Moorthy and produced by M. Renjith. It was theatrically released on April 25, 2025, across theatres worldwide. It also featured Shobana, Prakash Varma, Binu Pappu, and others in key roles.

