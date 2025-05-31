Bellamkonda Sreenivas has arrived at the Telugu box office with his latest action drama, Bhairavam. The film has opened well at the box office, and it might escalate its number game with the upcoming weekend. In fact, it has already entered the top 10 Telugu openers of 2025.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas’s Last Arrival

The actor’s last theatrical release was a Hindi action film written by KV Vijayendra Prasad. Titled Chathrapati, it was released in the year 2023 and earned only 2.35 crore in India in its lifetime!

Bhairavam Box Office Day 1 – Enters Top 10 Openers!

On the opening day, Friday, May 30, Bhairavam earned 2.75 crore at the box office, surpassing Single and Jack and claiming the spot for the ninth-highest opening Telugu film of 2025.

Check out the top 10 openers of 2025 at the Telugu box office. (India net collection)

Game Changer: 54 crore Daaku Maharaaj: 25.35 crore Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 23 crore HIT 3: 19 crore Thandel: 11.50 crore Mad Square: 8.50 crore Court: State VS A Nobody: 4 crore Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi: 3 crore Bhairavam: 2.75 crore Single: 2.50 crore | Jack: 2.50 crore

What Is Bhairavam’s Budget?

The film is reportedly mounted on a budget of somewhere between 15 – 20 crore. However, the exact investment is yet to be known, but considering it is almost 20 crore, the film has to earn between 30 – 40 crore to become a hit at the box office, which is currently a very distant dream for Bellamkonda Sreenivas!

About Bhairavam

Helmed by Vijay Kanakamedala, the film is rated 8.5 on IMDb. Along with Bellamkonda Sreenivas, the film also stars Manoj Manchu, Nara Rohith, Aditi Shankar, Anandhi, and Divya Pillai. It is the official remake of Soori’s Tamil film Garudan.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

