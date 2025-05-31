Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 will officially complete a month in theatres today. The crime thriller is a profitable affair, earning way more than its estimated budget of 120 crores. Unfortunately, Raj Kumar Gupta’s directorial will miss out on one major feat in Hindi cinema. Scroll below for day 30 box office collections!

How much did Raid 2 earn in India?

Raid 2 is a success in India. On day 30, it has made estimated earnings of 60 lakhs, witnessing a 14% drop from its fifth Thursday. The overall collections in the domestic market stand at 171.22 crore net, which is about 202.03 crores in gross earnings.

The much-awaited fifth weekend is here, which will push Raid 2 closer to the 175 crore mark. Bhool Chuk Maaf has already stolen its thunder at the ticket windows. Ajay Devgn’s film now has limited time as Housefull 5 will be released on June 6, 2025. Given the massive hype around the comedy thriller, it will give other releases a run for their money.

Take a look at the Raid 2 box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1: 98.89 cr (8-day extended week)

(8-day extended week) Week 2: 41.33 crores

Week 3: 21.57 crores

Week 4: 9 crores*

Weekend 5: 60 lakhs* (2 days to go)

Total: 171.22 crores

Will miss a major feat in Hindi cinema!

Raid 2 is currently the 52nd highest-grossing film of all time in Hindi cinema. It has surpassed biggies like Race 3, OMG 2, and Sky Force, among others. But in order to enter the top 50, the crime thriller will have to beat Bang Bang (181.03 crores) and Bajrao Mastani (184 crores).

Given the current pace, Raj Kumar Gupta’s directorial will conclude its box office journey within the 180 crore range. This means it will be unable to beat Bajirao Mastani, and the entry into the top 50 highest-grossing Hindi films at the Indian box office will be out of reach.

Check out the Raid 2 box office summary in 30 days below:

Budget: 120 crores

India net collection: 171.22 crores

India gross collection: 202.03 crores

ROI: 42.68%

Overseas collection: 31 crores

Worldwide collection: 233.03 crores

*estimates, official figures awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

