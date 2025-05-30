Housefull 5, featuring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and an ensemble, is making noise for all the right reasons. Considered to be the biggest comedy in Indian cinema, the film has garnered eyeballs due to its grandeur. Also, the recently released trailer has received mostly favorable reactions from viewers, which could be seen through the impressive momentum in the box office advance booking. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Housefull 5 aims to conquer the box office!

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, of Dostana fame, the upcoming Hindi comedy thriller is scheduled to release on June 6, 2025. It marks one of Bollywood’s biggest casting coups. Backed by a superb cast and the brand value of the Housefull franchise, the magnum opus looks like an easy money spinner. The buzz is just right at the moment, and it is likely to set the box office on fire in India and overseas.

Housefull 5 shows an impressive initial trend in overseas advance booking

Bookings have started overseas at a very few selected places. According to yesterday’s update, Housefull 5 sold over 100 tickets for the opening weekend in Germany. It is to be noted that just 18 shows are now open for pre-sales. Talking about the collection, the magnum opus has amassed around €1.7K through pre-sales of the opening weekend. This is an impressive pace considering Akshay Kumar’s majority of films in the post-COVID era.

For those who don’t know, Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force earned €1.4K during the opening weekend at the German box office. Here, Housefull 5 has earned 21.42% higher collection through pre-sales alone. With 7 days more to go, the film is expected to post a solid sum through advance booking, thus setting the stage for a rocking start in the territory.

More about the film

Apart from the leading male trio of Akshay, Riteish, and Abhishek, Housefull 5 also stars Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Dino Morea, Chitrangda Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, and Nikitin Dheer.

Along with writing the story, Sajid Nadiadwala has produced this magnum opus under his banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Thudarum Worldwide Box Office Day 35: Concludes Its 5th Week, Heading For A Lifetime Of Below 240 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News