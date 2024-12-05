Social media sensation Sonam Bajwa once recalled an incident of auditioning for the lead role for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Happy New Year. In an engaging conversation with Mashable India, the actress shared, “I didn’t have a car at that time. My mother was here for a few days, and it was raining cats and dogs.

They gave a scene for the audition. They gave me that scene, ‘easy lagta hai monika ka dance’ and for the dance they asked me to perform it on Chikni Chameli. I got an outfit ready for Chikni Chameli and the clothes I was wearing, I was supposed to do my scene in those clothes.”

Reminiscing about the same incident, she further shared that it was raining heavily, and she and her mother were entirely drenched when they reached the venue. “I was feeling so bad that my mother, with those wet clothes, patiently waited for me to give my audition. That audition day will always be so special for me. The only time my mom has ever accompanied me for an audition, was for this one,” Bajwa recalled.

Sonam also stated that she had never watched Happy New Year when it was released. However, when she learned that Deepika’s dialogue from the film had become popular, it reminded her of the audition she gave for the movie, where she also found the dialogue impressive. “While reading that scene, while performing, I knew it’s fun, it’s cute,” she added.

However, even after auditioning, the role eventually went to Deepika Padukone. For the unversed, directed by Farah Khan, Happy New Year is a comedy-heist film released in 2014. The film also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Boman Irani, Sonu Sood, and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles.

